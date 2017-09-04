Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez tease fans with this video of Oonchi hai building from Judwaa 2

After Chalti hai kya 9 se 12, Varun Dhawan is now focusing on releasing yet another recreation of Judwaa‘s album Oonchi hai building. Remember how Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor danced on the song making us go crazy? In fact, everytime the moment came when Anu Malik said ‘Kaise?’ we sang in chorus. The same track has been recreated for Varun’s remake of the 1997 original which will be out on Thursday. The actor promoted the track on his Twitter account with a video that takes the ‘lift teri bandh hai’ phrase literally.

So you have Jacqueline waiting for Varun who is downstairs. He is telling her that he will be up in minutes but the he discovers that the lift is not working. Guess he will only be able to go up on Thursday as that’s when the song releases. Varun’s chemistry with Jacqueline and Taapsee is looking pretty cool in the trailer. David Dhawan, who had also directed the original, has retained much of the scenes from the 1997 hit which only makes it doubly exciting for us. There is nothing in Judwaa that we didn’t like. We hope Varun manages to live up to that expectations because it’s a remake of a favourite 90s movie and so, comparisons will be inevitable. Check out his video here once again…

Varun had earlier gotten Anu Malik to promote this song too…

And before you watch new version, let’s enjoy the old one…

Do share your fondest memory about this song right here…