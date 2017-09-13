Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s poolside romance will make you eager for the Aa toh sahi track from Judwaa 2

The teaser of the Aa toh sahi track from Judwaa 2 was simply apt to make us really excited for the track. This is the first song which isn’t a recreated version from the original 1997 film Judwaa and thus will be extra special. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s hot bods did make our jaws drop. But there’s more to it for sure which we will get to see tomorrow when the song releases. However, we can give you an EXCLUSIVE glimpse of what the romance will be like between Varun and Jacqueline in the song. We have still from the film just for you so that you can get an inkling about their scintillating chemistry.

So you have Varun and Jacqueline by the poolside romancing each other. We have a feeling this pose is followed by a hug. It looks pretty inviting… ahem! Varun and Jacqueline really look good. They worked together in Dishoom but she didn’t romance him. We knew even then that these two will share an amazing chemistry and we were so right. In every song and scene, these two look simply perfect together. As for Taapsee Pannu and Varun’s jodi, we will wait for the film to release although they look cute too. Check out the teaser of the song once more…

Speaking about the original film Judwaa, Varun had told IANS, “I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that’s been my number one thing since I became an actor. I remember some of the best times I have had with my family or with my masis (aunts), my cousins and with my friends have been when I have gone to the theatre.”