Varun Dhawan and Natasha spotted twinning, holding hands but have they really patched up? View HQ pics

So one day you find Natasha Dalal unfollowing Varun Dhawan on Instagram and then the very next day you spot them holding hands and pretending as if nothing ever went wrong. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. The duo went out on a movie date last night and all that one could notice was how Varun didn’t hesitate a bit in holding Natasha by her shoulder or say for that matter they even twinned in purple by wearing matching tees. Now should we call it a co-incidence or are Varun and Natasha trying really hard to quash the breakup rumours by doing this? Only time will tell.

Nevertheless, it’s good that Varun and Natasha are at least putting an effort to ease out things between them; especially Natasha for if you notice, the cutie only had her eyes glued on Varun even when the hottie was busy goofing around with her friend. Clearly, Natasha is longing for Varun’s attention. Here, check out all the pics below and tell me what do you make out of it – Patch Up or Friends Forever?

Let’s not forget, Natasha had even attended Varun’s housewarming party at his plush new apartment last month. However, contrary to all the above pics, buzz is that the couple is only trying to mend ways as friends for good times sake and no, there’s no reconciliation happening as of now. In fact a source close to the couple had even revealed how Varun-Natasha want to take it slow hereafter and see what destiny has in store for them. PS: We are quite interested to know who that other girl is, who seems to have grabbed Varun’s attention, all through this movie date. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.