Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu are taking their madness to another level with Unchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2

While we still cannot get enough of the teaser of Unchi Hai Building 2.0 from Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan has treated us with something even more special. Varun, who is all set to step into Salman Khan’s shoes in Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to Bhai’s iconic film – Judwaa, has shared a new still from the song.

In this new still, Varun is seen dancing with Taapsee Pannu. They both seem to be having a mad time enjoying each other’s company to the fullest! Don’t these look way too cute together? “#OonchiHaiBuilding2.0 can wait for you people to see this song. @taapsee teaming up with my main boy @BoscoMartis again for this.,” Varun captioned the pic on Twitter. Err… that’s a typo he made. Of course, he meant can’t* wait to share the song with us. Well, Varun, if you’re reading this, neither can we!

Unchi Hai Building is a song that’s every 90s kid’s favorite. So we cannot wait to see how wonderfully it has been remade! For those who don’t know, the much-anticipated number is going to come out on September 7 i.e. tomorrow. (ALSO READ: Judwaa 2 song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 teaser: The music of Varun Dhawan’s track is enough to make you listen to the original on loop)

Like we mentioned above, Varun shared a glimpse of the song on social media yesterday and we bet its more than enough for you to play it on repeat. In case you missed it, you can watch the teaser of Unchi Hai Building right below.

#unchihainbuilding2.0 . Your favourite track is back. Just 2 days to go pic.twitter.com/cx2aC8EV1g — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 5, 2017

The film is directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun, Taapsee and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.