Varun Dhawan attends Karan Johar’s birthday bash with girlfriend Natasha Dalal – view pic

Karan Johar celebrated his 45th birthday yesterday. Certainly it called for a grand celebration, and so it was. Karan’s birthday bash had a speculated number of 128 guests attending it. Amongst the guests were Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor turned up together at the party putting an end to all the rumours that they have drifted apart. Katrina Kaif was present there partying under the same roof as ex-boyfriend Ranbir. Akshay Kumar who usually shies away from parties came out with his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is Karan’s bestie. As the sun will rise we will get to know more gossip from this glamourous party in the tinsel town. For now, stealing the show is Varun Dhawan. The actor who has next-to-never publicly spoken about his long relationship with Natasha Dalal, attended the party with her. The love-birds came together, and did not mind being snapped by the paparazzi.

We have to give it to Varun and Natasha that they are getting more comfortable with the thought of being clicked together with every passing day (Earlier came out together to attend Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash). And fans are totally loving it. The road to making it official has certainly been taken, and the day doesn’t seem far when the couple will start talking about their relationship to the world without any inhibitions.

Look at their pictures here:

In case you were wondering why Varun won’t talk about Natasha, he gave the answer in a recent interview. “The only reason I don’t talk about her is because I don’t want to be in the news for my relationship. I think none of the actors want to.” he said.

“I am cool about it. In fact, I’ve always been cool about it. There’s nothing to hide. I just don’t want the focus to shift from my career to the relationship. That’s why I don’t talk much about it.” the actor said in another interview when asked if he is okay with being spotted with her.