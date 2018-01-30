Varun Dhawan becomes the youngest actor of Bollywood to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong – view pics

Varun Dhawan has now joined the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others. No we aren’t hinting at box office at all. We are talking about his wax statue. The actor had left for Hong Kong to unveil it at Madame Tussauds and now we have pictures of it too. Well, looking at it we would like to say, real will always be golden. There is something really off about the statue which we haven’t been able to put our fingers on. The moment we do we will let you know. We would rather stare at real Varun Dhawan than the wax statue. In fact, the actor has even posed with his figurine and you can easily make out the stark difference. But you have to give it to the man as he is the first actor from his age bracket to receive this honour. (Also read: Varun Dhawan brings the house down as he sings Tan Tana Tan at a special event -watch video)

IANS had reported, “Varun will be the fourth Indian to have a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong after Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan, which are currently on display.” It is about the Hong Kong unit of the wax museum. Check out the images right here…

IANS had further reported, “200 measurements were taken, the team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.” Varun Dhawan had previously exclaimed about this feat saying,

Huge honour can’t wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you https://t.co/b0OrfTuFMb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 16, 2017

Do you think it resembles our super stud? We have our doubts here. Do let us know in the comments section below.