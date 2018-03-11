Varun Dhawan can’t take his eyes off Banita in the latest poster of October

After back to back commercial hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2in 2017, Varun Dhawan has chosen to experiment this year and take up unusual projects. His first film for this year will be October, a dark romance directed by Shoojit Sircar. The two have teamed up for the first time. Knowing Shoojit Sircar, we can expect the unexpected and with Varun Dhawan spearheading this love story, we can’t wait! The first poster featured the actor in a daze set against a meadow. Although serene, the poster had a sombre feel to it. The poster in a way triggered a sad memory. The latest features the star couple – Varun Dhawan and debutante Banita Sandhu. He can’t seem to take his eyes off her. ‘Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself.’

October is NOT about love at first sight, neither is it about hugs, kisses and dates. We will finally know what it’s about tomorrow! October is touted to be an out of the box romantic film based on a newspaper clip. Interestingly, it was Varun Dhawan who approached Shoojit Sircar and expressed his desire to work with him.

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all but baby I can’t help myself. #OctoberTrailer out tomorrow @BanitaSandhu@ShoojitSircar@ronnielahiri@writeonjpic.twitter.com/LOpuiyFqnD — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 11, 2018

In other news, Varun Dhawan is also part of another unusual project – Sui Dhaaga. He plays a small town tailor. The actor will star opposite Anushka Sharma in this film. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India celebrates the spirit of self-reliance.