Varun Dhawan finalised for Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur 2?

Varun Dhawan raised a lot of eyebrows when he signed the dark and gritty Badlapur, but it paid off. It won him a lot of critical acclaim and applause from the audience. It was reported that the sequel is in the making and now we hear, Varun is onboard the project. As a source told DNA, “Varun has signed two big films — while one is Shoojit Sircar’s next, the other one is the sequel to Badlapur and it will be directed by Sriram Raghavan again. Plus, he is in talks with Sriram for another film. Though the actor enjoys his commercial successes like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he loves to tread the dark, edgy genre and is keen to be part of Badlapur 2 again. The sequel, though based in Badlapur, will be a completely different story and not related to the first one. And while the makers may repeat Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the lead actresses Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam won’t be part of the film. Varun will shoot for both his new films this year.”

There were talks of Deepika playing an anti-heroine in Badlapur 2, however producer Dinesh Vijan has denied all these claims. In fact, he mentioned how there is no female lead at all in the movie. As Dinesh revealed to IANS at the success party of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, “As soon as Raabta gets released, we will get into the casting of Badlapur 2 and for now I can assure that it will not have any female lead. And as soon as casting of the film gets complete, we will be giving details about it.” (ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone is NOT a part of Badlapur 2, confirms producer Dinesh Vijan)

But with Varun Dhawan still a part of the Badlapur franchise, we are super excited to see the sequel. What do you guys have to say? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!