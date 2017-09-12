Varun Dhawan gets trolled for sporting a particular underwear brand, but it’s his apt reply that will make you ROFL!

Varun Dhawan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media and he took Twitter by a storm today when he posted a shirtless picture of himself from Budapest. The actor looked macho in the photo, which he captioned as, “#varuninbudapest. Been training hard for this. Stunts, thrill and love.” However, it wasn’t his killer abs or ripped body, but his underwear that became the topic of discussion. The actor was wearing an Indian brand of underwear, which he endorses. Once people spotted it, jokes started being made that he wears cheap undergarments and he is in Budapest to shoot for an advertisement for the same brand. He got trolled and how, but wait, the actor was not done! After seeing these tweets, the actor gave an apt reply, which will surely make you ROFL. (ALSO READ – Is Varun Dhawan’s October based on Hollywood film Her? Read EXCLUSIVE details)

Check out all the tweets right here:

Lux cozi ka advertisement free me karna koi inse sikhe pic.twitter.com/5KccLGHgZC — TIGER (@BadassSalmaniac) September 12, 2017

I likes your chaddi dhawan sasti maal hai magar bada आरामदायक है fully lastic fully fantastic kyun? — I LOVE MY INDIA🇪🇬 (@iamrvats) September 12, 2017

Lux Cozi Mouj Le Raha Hain #Budapest Main — ? (@Lunatic_KD) September 12, 2017

Its sad to know that our actors are wearing so sasti chaddi…Lux Cozi — Fenil Pathak (@itsmehsrk) September 12, 2017

Wht dedication champ! Ek underwear ki ad ke liye stunts,thrill and love+dedication. Brilliant! — aMrInDeR (@kaushal_am) September 12, 2017

Bahut comfortable or affordable hain bhai raja ko pasand hain . https://t.co/krvX2Xzgt6 — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 12, 2017

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is currently waiting for the release of Judwaa 2, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from B-town right here…