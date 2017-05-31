Listen up! Varun Dhawan has got an important point to make about freedom of expression

They say that India is a country they where you are free to have a an opinion of your own. But is that true? Take for instance the internet. Social media is a place where you can voice your opinion and then get in trouble for the same. And actor Varun Dhawan has got something really important to say about it. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor, who is very active on the social media platform expressed his views on how we have created so many platforms to voice an opinion but instead we get bashed for the same. He has brought to light a very important issue that’s being discussed since quite some time now but nobody has been able to clearly say a lot about it and that is ‘freedom of expression’. In this tweet Varun says, “We have opened so many new platforms to voice our opinion but these platforms itself prevent us from expressing ourselves freely.” (ALSO READ: SHOCKING! David Dhawan smashes a bottle on Varun Dhawan’s head on the sets of Judwaa 2 – watch video)

We have opened so many new platforms to voice our opinion but these platforms itself prevent us from expressing ourselves freely. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 30, 2017



Don’t you think he’s got a valid point here? Whether you are a public figure or no, you get heavily trolled on social media for expressing your views. If not that, you gather some hateful comments from people who try to pull you down by enforcing their opinions on you. Is that justified? Clearly not. As long as the tweet is concerned, Varun, we totally agree with you! I think it’s about time that we let people express their opinions and respect their take on certain issues. What do you guys think?

In other news, the actor is gearing up for his next project, Judwaa 2 which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.