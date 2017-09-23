Varun Dhawan: I have never said anywhere that October is a dark movie

It feels exciting when young stars like Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra try to mix and match genres when it comes to choosing their projects. After being seen in a massy comedy entertainer Judwaa 2, which is releasing next week, Varun Dhawan has chosen October as his next project. It is a very interesting choice, since the movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar. While Varun is known for his massy entertainers, Shoojit is known for his different kind of cinema like Piku, Yahaan, Madras Cafe and Vicky Donor. Since Varun Dhawan has done a Badlapur with Sriram Raghavan, a director of similar sensibilities like Sircar, people assumed that it will be a dark movie. There have also been a couple of reports where they mention Varun had himself hinted that October will be a dark movie like Badlapur

However during a recent media interaction to promote Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan clarified on this saying, he hasn’t said anywhere that October is a dark movie, so he has no idea how these rumours came about. Varun had said this about the movie, “I don’t why people keep saying (October) is dark-vark. I have never said anywhere that it is a dark movie. It is a Shoojit Sircar movie and he has a different process of working. He doesn’t want me to get depressed and all, always telling me to be calm and happy. I talk to him on a daily basis and can’t wait to get on sets.”

Earlier BollywoodLife had exclusively heard it from a source that October is a romantic movie that deals with spirituality. Even though the film has newbie, Banita Sandhu, as the female lead, according to the source, the film is centred around Varun Dhawan’s character. It’s a love story about one character. Yes, in simple words it is like Hollywood flick, Her, that starred Joaquin Phoenix but it’s on a very spiritual level. In fact, the film will be high on medical jargon. It’s sort of an experiment that the makers hope will strike a chord with the current generation.