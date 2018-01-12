Varun Dhawan is a bigger star on TV than Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar – here’s how

2017 was a great for Varun Dhawan as both his films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 entered the elite club of Rs 100 crore at the box office. In fact, Judwaa 2, which earned Rs 138.61 crore became the solo highest grosser of the actor. Despite panning by the critics, the masala entertainer became super-hit at the box office. Now the film has become a big hit on the small screen as well. In just two viewing, Judwaa 2 has garnered 2.45 crore impressions. In just two viewings, the film has beaten Dangal by a huge margin, which had garnered 2.39 crore impression in three viewings.

Here are top 5 films of 2017 which are big hit on television (Except for Judwaa 2 all films have impression of three viewings)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 5.85 crore

Judwaa 2 – 2.45 crore (2 Screenings Only)

Dangal – 2.39 crore

DJ – 2.12 crore (Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham dubbed)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 1.86 crore

Baahubali 2 sits on the top position with the staggering impression of 5.85 crore impressions in its three viewings. While the Hindi dubbed film of Allu Arjun’s south blockbuster DJ was a big hit with grabbing 2.12 crore impressions, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha grabbed the fifth position with 1.86 crore impressions. (Also Read: October, Sui-Dhaaga: Made in India; Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain us with strong content in 2018)

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has recently wrapped up the shooting of Shoojit Sircar’s October. The film marks the acting debut of Banita Sandhu and is expected to hit the screens on April 13. The actor has started prepping for Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The film is based on Mahatma Gandhi’s Made in India initiative and is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films. The film also marks the first time collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on the big screen. Sui Dhaaga is slated to release during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend in the next year.