Varun Dhawan is gushing over Rajkummar Rao as his film Newton becomes India’s official entry for Oscars 2018

Recently, Varun Dhawan made headlines when he spoke about how his dad, the famous film director, David Dhawan, is all praise for Rajkummar Rao. The father son duo had seen Rajkummar’s Bareilly Ki Barfi and were completely in awe of him. So much so that David even wants to make a film with Rajkummar, revealed his son Varun. By now you must have heard that Rajkummar Rao’s latest film Newton, which opened in theaters just today, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2018 in the Best Foreign Film category. Apart from the crew of Newton, Varun, too, is overjoyed.

We were sitting across the table with Varun to talk about his upcoming film Judwaa 2. As we talked about his own film the conversation forayed into all directions from Marathi cinema to even Newton. As soon as the mention of Newton, Varun, with pride, boasted how he has praised Rajkummar all the time. “I have been proved right (that Rajkummar is a brilliant actor). Raj, I praised you before your film got chosen for the Oscars. I am so happy I bet on the right horse,” the actor added.

Newton, a Hindi film set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy, was on Friday announced as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018. The film’s team says it’s an encouragement for filmmakers who are willing to take risks.

Don’t forget that the film still has to fight it out with many other movies from all over the world, to make it to the nominations. We have our fingers crossed.

Newton revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation.

The 90th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.