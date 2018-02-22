Varun Dhawan is shooting with a witch and you know who she is

Varun Dhawan is on the sets of his next film as I write this. And he is shooting with a witch. It sounds weird, but Varun himself has indicated that he is petrified of her. And guess what? You know the witch, who is scaring the living daylights out of Varun. Okay, let’s put the absurdity to an end. We are talking about Anushka Sharma, who plays a super scary witch in her next film, Pari. We all know that Varun and Anushka are working together for Yash Raj Films’ upcoming venture, Sui Dhaaga. So Varun, who is shooting with her today decided to let the world know that he is scared of her.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of Pari on his stories and wrote, "shooting with her (with a not so happy smiley)".

We totally understand, Varun. Anushka has been scaring the living daylights out of us every other day with the posters and scary clips (what the makers are calling as Screamers). Frankly, even we would be scared around her. I mean, just look at all this:



Recently, Anushka and Varun’s look from Sui Dhaaga was unveiled, and it impressed a huge set of people. Anushka has gone all de-glam to play Mamta in the film, while Varun, who plays the character of Mauji sports a moustache.

Varun and Anushka are working together for the first time and the film is being directed by Sharat Katari. Sui Dhaaga is set to release on September 28 this year, a week before Gandhi Jayanti.