Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu want you to launch Judwaa 2 trailer but there is a quirky condition attached

There are just three months for Judwaa 2 to release, and the stars of the movie, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, are ready to begin the promotions. As you are aware, the movie is a sequel to the cult hit flick of the ’90s, Judwaa, that had starred Salman Khan in a double role, along with Karisma Kapur and Rambha. The original movie was directed by David Dhawan, who will be directing his son Varun to get into Salman’s shoes in the sequel. Salman Khan and Karisma are also reportedly having special appearances in the movie. The trailer of the movie is about to come out, but before that there is going to be something of a special treat for the fans.

The treat is that you can launch the trailer of the movie. But there is a condition – you should be real-life twins, just like the theme of the movie. The stars of the movie, Varun, Jacqueline and Taapses, has recently tweeted this video where they announced the contest about finding real-life twins to launch the trailer. You can post the pictures and videos of yours with your twin on the Insta, FB and Twitter accounts of the movie. Here’s the video…

Judwaa 2 is Varun Dhawan’s second release of the year, after the hit Badrinath Ki Dulhania.