Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu recreate Salman Khan’s Tan Tana Tan song for Judwaa 2

One of Salman Khan’s songs from the 90s that’s stayed with us is Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa. And now, we hear that Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu are all set to start shooting for the song very soon. As we all know, Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee are shooting for the sequel to Judwaa – Judwaa 2, the trio has already finished shooting for Oonchi Hai Building and are now gearing up for Tan Tana Tan. According to Mumbai Mirror, the rehearsals have already begun and Jacky, varun and Tapsee have been rehearsing for over three – four hours daily. Ganesh Acharya is choreographing the infamous dance number. “I’m excited and nervous to work with Ganesh master again after Taang Uthake in Housefull 3.Training with Varun is like rehearsing with the toughest dancer. His energy is insane but it’s also motivating because he is super encouraging. For the Tan Tana Tan remake, it’s ridiculously difficult to keep up with the dance moves but I’m giving it my best shot,” Jacqueline was quoted by Mirror. (ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez wrap up the London schedule of Judwaa 2)

The original track from Judwaa was a RAGE and in fact even till today, it remains one of the most iconic dance numbers of the 90s. So, Varun, Tapsee and Jacqueline, we are hoping you guys do complete justice to the song.

Talking about Judwaa 2, the film is actually a recreation of Dhawan’s classic film Judwaa, that starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rambha in the lead role.. The sequel stars Varun in Salman’s judwaa role and well, romance two hotties, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. We also hear that Salman will make a cameo appearance in the film to recreate one of the iconic songs from the previous one. That’s another reason for us to be excited for this film.