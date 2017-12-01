[Video] Varun Dhawan joins the crazy Fukrey gang and behaves like one of them

Team Fukrey just got a lot more crazier with Varun Dhawan’s entry. Okay, before you start assuming, Dhawan is not doing a cameo or any guest appearance in the film. In stead, he just dropped to meet the Fukra boys Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat during the promotions and there…there…from what it looks like, the trio seem to have had a helluva time together. Dancing to Fukrey’s recently released song – Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai, Varun shared a video on Instagram saying, “Tu mera bhai nahi hain . Actually to hain @fukravarun. Best of luck to the entire #Fukrey team @pulkitsamrat looks like a firecracker this one” Oh, how we love the genuineness with which Varun promotes films of other actors or at least attempts to. Also read: Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai is the ultimate homage to bromance – watch video

Let’s not forget, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma not just share same names but have even shared screen space in the past with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. In fact, interestingly, even in that film Sharma referred to Dhawan as ‘Bhai’ ! Here, check out the video below:

For those of you don’t know, Fukrey Returns is the sequel to 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey. Apart from Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, the film also stars Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, who are reprising the roles of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, while Richa Chadha is back in the badass avatar of Bholi Punjaban. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is all set to will hit the theatres on December 8, 2017. Are you equally excited for this one? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on the film.