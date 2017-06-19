Varun Dhawan just revealed when we can get a glimpse of Judwaa 2’s Tan tana tan and we can’t keep calm

We told you how two songs from the 1997 film Judwaa will be reprised in the sequel of the film, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. One is Tan tana tan and the other is Oonchi hai building. The songs have been raging hits in the ’90s and Salman Khan’s moves were highly popular. Recently, all three of them were rehearsing for the songs and now we know where one of them will be launched. Tan tana tan will be revealed in IIFA 2017!

Yes, Varun Dhawan, who was present at the do, revealed it to the press. He said, “I’m launching my song of Judwaa 2 at IIFA.” We told you before that the three of them are getting their moves right for the song. Mumbai Mirror had quoted a very excited Jacqueline saying, “I’m excited and nervous to work with Ganesh (Acharya) master again after Taang Uthake in Housefull 3. Training with Varun is like rehearsing with the toughest dancer. His energy is insane but it’s also motivating because he is super encouraging. For the Tan Tana Tan remake, it’s ridiculously difficult to keep up with the dance moves but I’m giving it my best shot.” (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu recreate Salman Khan’s Tan Tana Tan song for Judwaa 2)

Varun, on his part, had told DNA about it long back. He had said, “Well, Tan Tana Tan is soon going to be my song. Because the sequel to Judwaa, which I am doing with my dad and Sajid (Nadiadwala) next year will feature a remix of the song. So, The Dream Team tour is a good platform to claim some ownership over the song, although it is and will always remain Salman Bhai’s song.” Salman Khan is doing a special appearance in the film and that makes us wonder if he will be part of any of these iconic numbers for the film. Truth be told, we would love to see that happen. Let the prayers begin…