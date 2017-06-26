Varun Dhawan, Mahira Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu – B-town celebs send in their Eid wishes

While the world is ringing in Eid Ul Fitr with their family, the B-townies too have sent in their Eid Mubaraks for everyone! Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their wishes for fans. We all know that celebs always make it a point to wish their fans on festivities. So it’s no surprise that they would follow the same tradition today as well. From Varun Dhawan to Abhishek Bachchan to Mahira Khan, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and Instagram to share their wishes. Many of them shared pictures with Eid Mubarak written on it. Mahira shared her pic from US and captioned it, “Happy #Eid to all celebrating! Love love love xxx P.S palm trees comin’ outta my head is my current state of mind” Bipasha Basu too wrote a message for fans, “Eid Mubarak to all. Peace , prosperity and love”

In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, Salman Khan’s father Salim stated, “Eid is just like a normal day for me. We don’t have any special celebration. The concept of Eid is basically to end all sorts of animosity and stay with each other with brotherhood. For me and my family, all the festivals, be it Eid, Diwali or Holi, they all hold an importance.” Considering how the Khan family celebrates all festivals from Eid to Ganpati to Diwali, they’ll be having a big celebration like every year. Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan has also planned a feast for media officials that will take place at his mansion, Mannat! You folks check out tweets and messages of celebs below.

You guys might have already seen what a rage Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party on Saturday was. If not, you can check it out in the link pasted above. There was a lot of scoop we got our hands on, at the party, which we did divulge on. For that you’ll have to check out our site! Anyway, Happy Eid to you all! Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest gossip!