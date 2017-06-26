Varun Dhawan, Mahira Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu – B-town celebs send in their Eid wishes

While the world is ringing in Eid Ul Fitr with their family, the B-townies too have sent in their Eid Mubaraks for everyone! Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their wishes for fans. We all know that celebs always make it a point to wish their fans on festivities. So it’s no surprise that they would follow the same tradition today as well. From Varun Dhawan to Abhishek Bachchan to Mahira Khan, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and Instagram to share their wishes. Many of them shared pictures with Eid Mubarak written on it. Mahira shared her pic from US and captioned it, “Happy #Eid to all celebrating! Love love love xxx P.S palm trees comin’ outta my head is my current state of mind” Bipasha Basu too wrote a message for fans, “Eid Mubarak to all. Peace , prosperity and love”

In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, Salman Khan’s father Salim stated, “Eid is just like a normal day for me. We don’t have any special celebration. The concept of Eid is basically to end all sorts of animosity and stay with each other with brotherhood. For me and my family, all the festivals, be it Eid, Diwali or Holi, they all hold an importance.” Considering how the Khan family celebrates all festivals from Eid to Ganpati to Diwali, they’ll be having a big celebration like every year. Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan has also planned a feast for media officials that will take place at his mansion, Mannat! You folks check out tweets and messages of celebs below.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Eid Mubarak to all. Peace , prosperity and love A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Happy #Eid to all celebrating! Love love love xxx P.S palm trees comin’ outta my head is my current state of mind A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Eid Mubarak to all. Peace , prosperity and love https://t.co/Hp3CTw1LVs — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak to everyone. Love,peace and light — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 26, 2017

Wishing you all a very happy Eid, And hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours through out the year!! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/mMtiguDNoA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always.:) pic.twitter.com/pXbMgdqIrB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 25, 2017

On this auspicious day of Eid, here’s wishing everyone lots of happiness, good luck, peace & love for the year ahead 🙂 #EidMubarak — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) June 26, 2017

May the goodness and blessings of God be with you all. #EidMubarak to all. pic.twitter.com/oiSnWqNmKw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak everyone, here’s to more happiness, peace love n respect big hug. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 26, 2017

#eidmubarak from my family to yours. “Tamanna aapki sab puri ho jaye,

Ho apka muqaddar itna… https://t.co/R2AyhKPRnG — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak everyone! Wishing for peace and love in a world that needs it now more than ever pic.twitter.com/4twihsaGr2 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 26, 2017

Happy Eid to you all!