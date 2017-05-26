Varun – Natasha, Alia – Sid, Tiger – Disha enter together at KJo’s bash; major #CoupleGoals you guys! View HQ pics

The young B-town couples may not answer whether they are dating each other but they certainly let actions speak louder than words! At Karan Johar’s bash, Bollywood’s lovebirds, Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal, Alia Bhatt – Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani made heads turn! The cuties were spotted entering KJo’s crib along with their better halves and we think it was adorable! With Alia and Sid, in the previous picture, we only spotted Sidharth chilling in the front seat. However, soon Alia peeped from behind and the cameras caught this cute moment. Irrespective, they didn’t seem to be fazed by the media and continued to pose for them from inside their car.

They’re not the only ones who weren’t repelled by the shutterbug’s flashlights. Even Disha and Tiger were all smiles as they entered together. This is not the first time the duo have been so smiling for the paparazzi. In the past too, on several occasions, we have spotted the duo flash their smiles. Now obviously, this just fuels rumours of their relationship but just look at them, they certainly aren’t affected by what people think. Which is a very good thing considering how celebs can be quite finicky about their private lives. The young stars surely are very open about their relationships and don’t find any reason to hide it. Not at least on camera!

So while the two happy couples made their entry, we noticed that Varun and Natasha seemed a little serious. As you can see, neither of them were warm to the paparazzi and Varun just raised his hand as a gesture of greeting the shutterbugs. Could it be the wound in his hand that left him in a cranky mood? Because evidently he wasn’t smiling much for the paps and neither did Natasha. Well, didn’t they all look absolutely adorable? They all literally wore their relationships on their sleeves. And left us happy!

KJo’s three Students Alia, Sid and Varun have always been a part of all his parties. Barring those times when they were all caught up in shoots, they have always attended all bash scenes of the filmmaker. And looks like the newest entrant in the SOTY house, Tiger too has become a frequent visitor at KJo’s events! We are so liking this! What about you? Tell us in the comments box below. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates..