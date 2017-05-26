Varun Dhawan parties hard at Karan Johar’s birthday bash despite suffering from burns

Varun Dhawan was one of the partygoers at Karan Johar‘s 45th birthday bash. He had arrived at the birthday party with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal for company, and gave websites more fodder to cover this relationship. However, not many noticed by Varun Dhawan was also spotted with his hand in a bandage. However that hadn’t stopped him from partying hard with the birthday boy and his assorted guests, going by the pics that were being shared on various Insta pages of the celebs. But we were curious – how did his hand get injured?

Well, if you follow Varun’s Snapchat, you would have got the answer. He has apparently suffered from burns due to which his hand has to be bandaged. He was shooting last for his father David Dhawan’s movie, Judwaa 2 which has a lot of action, dance and physical comedy. So has he got the burns while shooting for this? Whatever the reason is, we do hope that he makes a speedy recovery soon, though his injuries haven’t stopped him from having fun! Varun Dhawan will be also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s dark yet untitled thriller.

Going back to Karan’s birthday bash, it was rumoured to have around 148 guests attending it. Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon all had a great time at the bash. Even ex couples like Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen partying under the same roof.