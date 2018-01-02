Varun Dhawan parties with Natasha Dalal, talks about marriage

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s relationship took a bit of a hit a few days back if reports are to be believed. Although not many are aware about the subject of friction between the two, the girl was apparently heard weeping and narrating her painful tales to her friends at a cafe. But later at Varun’s housewarming party Natasha was spotted having a lot of fun. That was a complete family thing and thus having her there meant things are still fine between the couple. But if you need more proof, Varun recently had dinner with friends which also included Natasha. These sightings prove that they are still together or may be trying to keep things going despite everything and now we hear Varun talking about marriage.

Rumours suggest Varun and Natasha might tie the knot in mid-2018. Speaking about marriage to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don’t know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it in the traditional way. I had move into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step.” That means the guy is even thinking about the kind of rituals that will be followed. Clearly, the two have thought about this eventuality. During his podcast with Neha Dhupia, Varun had mentioned, “I have never hidden about my relationship, I have been spotted at several occasions. I have never spoken about it openly, that’s because the media makes different stuff and versions with it. They make you fight, break up, patch up, this and that. And she is not from the film line and as much as I can protect her from the crazy ogling, logging everything. I am protecting my personal life because for me that’s my sanctity. When I am done with shooting and home, that’s my reality check.” (Also read: Exclusive! An insider REVEALS the details about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s break-up)

Well, if you are planning to get married Varun Dhawan, we wish you all the luck. 2018 will become bigger for you in more ways than one. You have some of the best movies lined-up this year and then a possibility of a wedding. We are pretty excited about this year already.