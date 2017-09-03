Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor party hard with Karan Johar on a Saturday night

It was Saturday night and our B-town boys knew how to follow the ritual. If it’s a weekend and you don’t really party hard, what’s the point of you even surviving, right? We bet Ranbir Kapoor, his bestie Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor believe in the same motto as they were snapped partying till late last night. RK Jr and Aditya Roy Kapur have always been good friends and it’s only recently that Varun and Arjun have joined this gang. And when they all get together, you might just assume what a havoc they can create. But what exactly happens if this pack of four gets an addition in the form of Karan Johar? Well, then the fun just gets double with his sarcasm and endless gossips.

Ranbir Kapoor and his gang were out attending a bash organised by their common friend but it was just another reason for them to party. Fortunately, all the members of his group were in the city and had no work commitments. Hence they could all meet up and party hard. Dressed in basic t-shirts and denim, boys kept their #OOTN extremely casual but Karan was an exception. He was dressed in a smart checkered jacket with black trousers. But then again K Jo rarely fails to impress us with his uber cool styling. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar to reunite on the big screen?

However, the surprise edition to this gang of boys was Ileana D’Cruz. The Baadshaho actress has earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan but she was never seen partying with them in the past. The hottie was dressed in a floral print maxi dress, which was too blah, and she it made it worse by tying her hair in a bun and pairing it with that so-not-cool black sling. Also Read: Ajay Devgn spills beans on Baadshaho co-stars Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta’s catfight

Joining the lady and the boys was Arjun Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah and Varun Dhawan’s elder brother Rohit Dhawan.

Parties and night outs don’t seem to end for our B –town boys. On days when they are too lazy to step out for a bash, they would just hang around together at Karan Johar’s residence. The director shares a great bond with all of them and they all are a part of his intimate circle of friends. We wonder what do these guys discuss when they all come together under one roof? Do they hear the countless number of gossips from the director cum producer or they all bitch about the other industry folks? We bet the conversations would be too interesting to hear someday.