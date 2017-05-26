Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh or Arjun Kapoor – who should play Mr India if the movie got remade for this generation?

Today, one of my favourite movies of all time, Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India, completes 30 years. A timeless cult classic, I have watched the movie around 186 times (yes, like a geek I have counted) and I still don’t mind giving it another go any time. If Hollywood likes to geek on Star Wars, I would do the same for Mr India. If you are unaware of why Mr India is so special to many Bollywood fans, then congrats, you really don’t know what Bollywood is. Fans often tout Mr India as a superhero movie; but for me, it’s a classic tale of an underdog taking on a Goliath in his own den, done with the help of invisibility and some adorable kids. Anil Kapoor played the title role of Mr India, who, when not invisible, is Arun, a samaritan, who takes care of orphan kids. This was one of the best roles of his career, ably supported by Sridevi, who is more than his love interest in the movie. Her take on Charlie Chaplin is one of her best performances, and she looked damn hot in that ‘Kaate Nahi Kat te’ song. And who can forget Amrish Puri as the scary megalomaniac Mogambo, who often refers to himself in the third person!

There were talks that the movie would be getting a sequel as recently as a couple of years ago, but nothing worked out. However, in this era of remakes and reboots, if Boney Kapoor, the producer of Mr India, ever plans to reboot the movie with a new hero, here are some options:

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most consistent performers among the younger generations. He also has a good sense of humour and can pull off the underdog part really convincingly. And Boney Kapoor would want to keep it in the family!

Ranveer Singh

Another actor who adores Anil Kapoor (who of course, is his uncle), and will therefore do his best to justify the role. He can bring that extra energy and flair to the role. And whenever he overdoes it, we can make him invisible!

Harshvardhan Kapoor

It’s too early to say just by judging his performance in one film, whether Harshvardhan can take on his father’s most iconic role. The bigger question is whether he himself want to take on that legacy.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is one of the very few stars of his generation to have a good comic sense of timing, and he is also very popular with the kids. Though I am not sure whether girls would really want him to stay invisible…

Ranbir Kapoor

He has played a rockstar, a salesman, a tapori (though we would rather forget that) and now even a superhero and Sanjay Dutt. So this would be something he would like to take as a challenge. He has both the charm and the underdog quality that would make him adorable in the role.

So who do you want to play Mr India if the movie ever got remade? Vote and let us know…