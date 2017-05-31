Varun Dhawan sends a lot of love to Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson ahead of Baywatch’s release in India – watch video

Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch is going to release this weekend in India. A number of our celebs are rooting for the desi girl who is making India prouder and prouder. The film stars Zac Efron and The Rock Dwayne Johnson. Priyanka is playing the bad ass Victoria Leeds who runs a drug racket on the beach. Bollywood is sending its love to the Quantico actress and Varun Dhawan had this lovely message for fans to go and watch Baywatch this weekend. We know that everyone likes Priyanka but we know that Varun is a greater fan of The Rock Dwayne Johnson. (Also Read: Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan to double up in Judwaa 2 climax?)

In January, Varun wished Dwayne on his birthday calling him the most electrifying man in the world of entertainment. Priyanka and he re-tweeted it and the hunk told the Bollywood hottie to keep kickin a** in Bollywood. The bonding began when Varun’s fans requested Dwayne to record a video for Varun. Since then, they are sending love to each other. In the video, he tells fans that the humour in the film is great though it has been censored a bit. We really love the cuteness with which Varun is showing his love for the summer flick. Though Baywatch has got mixed reviews in the West, the excitement around the film is high in India.

Priyanka Chopra created a rage in Berlin where she went for the promotions of the film. After a round of press conferences, she attended a screening. We saw Priyanka posing with David Hasselhoff as well. However, the film’s box office fate in the US was dismal with Johnny Depp’s Pirates of Caribbean coming up trumps. The best part is that critics have liked Priyanka as Victoria Leeds and wanted to see more of her on the show. Buzz is that Priyanka is in talks for two other projects one with Claire Danes and Jim Parsons and another with Rebel Wilson. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…