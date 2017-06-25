Varun Dhawan shares the first look of Judwaa 2’s Tan Tana Tan and we’re damn excited! – watch video

Varun Dhawan just shared a boomerang video of the most-awaited track of the year, Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2. Stop teasing us already! Though he is not wearing shiny silver pants like Salman did in the original song, we know how contagious and amazing his energy is. He is definitely setting the stage on fire. And Jacqueline Fernandez is also in this video that Varun posted. In fact, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor will also be making an appearance in the song to give us nostalgia and so many other feels. We just can’t contain our excitement for this song.

Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film and will be playing Ramba’s role while Jacqueline will be playing Karisma’s role in the movie. The most exciting part is that the actor will be launching the song at IIFA Awards this year. He confirmed it to the media by saying,” “I’m launching my song of Judwaa 2 at IIFA.” Varun had told DNA,” Well, Tan Tana Tan is soon going to be my song. Because the sequel to Judwaa, which I am doing with my dad and Sajid (Nadiadwala) next year will feature a remix of the song. So, The Dream Team tour is a good platform to claim some ownership over the song, although it is and will always remain Salman Bhai’s song.” (ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan just revealed when we can get a glimpse of Judwaa 2’s Tan tana tan and we can’t keep calm)

Excited much? We know you’re gonna play the original version just to give your memory some boost and Salman is such a heartthrob in the song. We’re damn excited for Varun to release the song at IIFA. Jacqueline had spoken to Mumbai Mirror about being a part of this song and said,” I’m excited and nervous to work with Ganesh (Acharya) master again after Taang Uthake in Housefull 3. Training with Varun is like rehearsing with the toughest dancer. His energy is insane but it’s also motivating because he is super encouraging. For the Tan Tana Tan remake, it’s ridiculously difficult to keep up with the dance moves but I’m giving it my best shot.”

