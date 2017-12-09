Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor – with whom should Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar make her Bollywood debut?

Manushi Chillar made India proud by bringing home the Miss World crown after 17 years. Back in 2000, it was Priyanka Chopra who won the laurel.

Manushi is certainly a beauty with brains. I mean she was a medical student before entering the pageant. She won hearts not just with her gorgeous looks, but with her intelligence too. Her answer describing how mothers deserve the highest salary, in form of respect, melted hearts. Well, while she is living up to the responsibilities of being the Miss World, rumours about her Bollywood debut have already started making the rounds. Who would not want to see the beautiful lady on the big screen? Who knows she’d go on to become an international star like Priyank Chopra did. Well, her co-contestants at the pageant did think that she was a Bollywood star already, Manushi revealed in an interview.

Though, right now, Manushi’s focus is on finishing her studies. “As of now, I am excited about my journey as Miss World, because this one year is going to be incredible. I have really not given Bollywood a thought, so let’s see after one year when I get back to college because I have to complete my education as well,” she said in an interview. Well, we will totally support Manushi, with whatever choice she’d make for her career – medical professional or a Bollywood heroine. But a fan could at least hope. Right?

We’d love to see Manushi make a starry Bollywood debut after a year. And boy, so many names cross our mind as to with whom she should make her screen debut with. So, here we are with Manushi on popular Bollywood posters to see with whom she looks the best with.

Well, make the job easy for us? How about you tell us what you think? Who should be the lucky actor with whom Manushi should make her debut with? Who looks the best with Miss World Manushi Chillar on a movie poster?

“You will see a future doctor soon because medical is a long course. I feel that as a doctor and a Miss World, you kind of aim the same thing. You make people’s life comfortable (with conversation and activities). As a Miss World, I will be able to understand people even better,” Manushi has said in an interview. At least consider Bollywood? Please?