Varun Dhawan’s October prep in full swing as he steps out of Shoojit Sircar’s office – view HQ pics!

Varun Dhawan was seen today evening at the office of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The actor was seen in khaki chinos, a blue T-shirt and grey jacket. We guess they met up for October. Varun's October is vastly different from films like Judwaa 2, which is a masala entertainer. October is in a realistic space. The actor seems to be thoroughly enjoying his script reading sessions with the talented filmmaker. Shoojit has a superb repertoire of films to his credit like Vicky Donor, Madras Café and Piku, which was a huge blockbuster. This film will also bring out the actor in Varun like Badlapur and ABCD 2.

The actor seemed to be in a relaxed mood as he stepped out of the office. Varun also waved to the paparazzi waiting outside. The film will release next year on June 1. October is an unusual love story. "It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life," Shoojit had said in a statement.

We had earlier informed you that Varun Dhawan who went to Shoojit Sircar and expressed his desire to work with him. Our source reveals that Varun Dhawan came to Shoojit Sircar's and requested him to start a film with him. During that time Shoojit was already toying with the idea of October and decided to give Varun a go ahead, as he is well aware of his acting ability and vast range, thanks to Badlapur, ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and other films.