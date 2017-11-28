EXCLUSIVE: Vatsal Sheth always wanted a small intimate ceremony, says friend Ankur Bhatia

The surprise wedding of the year has surely been Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta’s. While rumours of the two dating had been doing the rounds since the time they began shooting for Rishton Ka Saudagar….Baazigar, nobody confirmed it. Ishita Dutta’s film Firangi is going to hit the theatres in a couple of days. The marriage was a small ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Some of the celebs present were Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Apoorva Lakhia and Ankur Bhatia.

Writer and actor Ankur Bhatia who was at the wedding told Bollywood Life, “Our circuit of close friends came to know about the wedding a week before. Like every marriage, it was a beautiful intimate ceremony. Only close friends and families were present. Vatsal has been really busy with the shoot of Haasil. He always wanted a close knit function.” ALSO READ: HITCHED! Vatsal Sheth marries Firangi actress Ishita Dutta in a hush hush ceremony at ISKCON Temple

Vatsal Seth and Ishitas friendship on the sets of the show made news as the maker had imposed a no-dating clause on them. That clearly did not deter them. The couple went to Thailand for a vacation as well if reports to be believed. The groom wore a white sherwani while Ishita was a Bengali bride in red. Congratulations to the couple. ALSO READ: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s wedding pictures are as simple as they are elegant

