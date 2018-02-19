Vatsal Sheth and Nikita Dutta get emotional as Haasil comes to an end

Nikita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth and Zayed Khan’s Haasil will go off-air soon and the actors are pretty emotional about it. The show had a grand launch and was a finite series. Vatsal and Nikita took to Instagram to express their emotions after the final day of shooting for the show. Nikita posted a couple of pictures from the sets of the show and said, “And it continues… Difficult to fit so many months in a frame Thank you @001danishkhan @siddharthpmalhotra and @instasammeer for putting this together. Thank you @sapnamalhotra01 for being the mom of haasil. @itszayedkhan @vattyboy @simplysheeba @chakdemohit @bongwongyamini0320 and @chiragmahbubani1 I couldn’t have asked for more supportive co actors! You guys are the best! And finally thank you to everyone who worked behind the cameras to put this all in action! @akash.jain1890 @jeetu.arora.399 @saurabhthevarma @dopamitsingh @kalyanibhaisare @partho_stylist @mariyarai62”. [sic]

Vatsal also posted a long message about working with everyone on the show. Haasil was also Zayed Khan’s debut on television and it is managing to keep the audience entertained. The three actors share a good camaraderie both, onscreen and off screen. They keep posting pictures and videos from the sets of the show all the time. This one is bound to make fans emotional, too. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Haasil – when TV shows landed up on foreign shores!)

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.