Veerey Ki Wedding song Hatt Ja Tau: Sapna Choudhary is in her element in this upbeat number – watch video

Sapna Choudhary strikes back. This time with a dance number from the upcoming film, Veerey Ki Wedding. Titled Hatt Ja Tau, this one is an upbeat song and has Sapna doing what she does best. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant is definitely killing it with her moves. Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice is just like a cherry on the cake. The song is set at a private party of sorts, and while the lyrics by Dr. Devendra Kafir might be absurd, the beats are surely very catchy. Don’t see it becoming a chartbuster, but fans of Sapna are surely going to love it.

Watch Hatt Ja Tau right here:



There is no denying that Bigg Boss does change lives. Some contestants manage to use the fame that they attain through the show to the fullest, and then there are some, who didn’t care much. Sapna was already quite famous before she set foot inside the Bigg Boss house last year, but after her stint, not just Haryana (where she hails from), the entire country knows her. It is the result of this new level of popularity that we are getting to see her in songs of the Bollywood films. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary’s show in Kanpur comes to a halt – watch video

We recently told you how people in Kanpur went crazy during a show in Kanpur. As soon as Sapna set foot on the stage, some fans started creating a ruckus at the venue. The situation got out of control as even the security guards were also not able to handle it. Sapna had to leave the stage. However, she started her performance after a break on a famous song which left the crowd go more berserk. Sapna had to appeal to the public to stay calm.

Anyway, how did you like Hatt Ja Tau song from Veerey Ki Wedding? Let us know in comments below.