Velaikkaran first look: After playing a fun nurse, Sivakarthikeyan is ready to get blood on his hands

Velaikkaran is already a talked about mvoie for many reasons. Firstly it stars Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara for the first time. Secondly, it is directed by the esteemed Mohan Raja. The movie is also special because it will mark Fahadh Fasil’s debut. Lastly and most importantly, the movie’s title was inspired by Rajinikanth’s 1987 film that went by the same name. Just yesterday, the makers had annouced that the first look starring the main lead – Siva Karthikeuyan would be out today at 6pm and it’s here! Dressed in a plain yet sharp attire, he appears to be playing a typical common man with an everyday job. But there’s nothing ordinary about him, because apart from his briefcase he is also holding a bloodied hockey stick, as his shirt. There is an intense look in eyes that makes him an intimidating, don’t-mess-with-me- kind of a character. Also, the poster shows two different sides to the city – a clean, prosperous sight which might be hiding all the filth in reality, There is so much going in this first look poster! Reports suggest the film is about a man from the slums who goes on to tackle an important social issue. Also Read: Confirmed! Sivakarthikeyan- Nayanthara’s next to have a Rajinikanth connection, to be titled Velaikkaran

This intense, serious demeanor is far from his fun-loving nurse avatar for Remo. For those who don’t know Siva Karthikeyan played a nurse in rom-com Remo that released during Dussehra. It was one of the biggest hits of 2016. Siva Karthikeyan was lauded for his remarkable makeover and his rib-tickling performance. And now he has pulled off yet another avatar. Both are different a night and day. The Telugu’s actor versatility is clearly shining through.

