Velipadinte Pusthakam: Mohanlal gets the professor look spot on for this Lal Jose film

As we all are aware, Mohanlal and renowned film director – Lala Jose are finally collaborating for a project. The film is called Velipadinte Pusthakam. The superstar took to social media to reveal the first poster of this much awaited movie today. Sporting long, unruly hair, Mohanlal seems to be playing a traditional professor of earlier times. Our guess is, he might be a professor in literature. We have to say, he has got the professor look spot on. For those who don’t know, Mohanlal is taking on the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula a professor who gets appointed as the Vice Principal in a college. Fans sure must be excited as the actor takes on yet another character driven role! The script has been penned by Benny P. Nayarambalam, The movie will also star Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Arun Kurien, Priyanka Nair among others. The film is touted to be a light-hearted entertainer. Also Read: 5 things you need to know about Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 crore project – Randamoozham

In other news, Mohanlal will begin shooting for Randamoozham, the biggest project in India cinema this coming September. The movie is based MT Vasudevan Nair’s book by the same name. Mohanlal will be playing Bheem as the film is narrated from his perspective. An UAE businessman BR Shetty will be investing Rs 1000 crore into the project. The film will be directed by Sreekumar Menon. The film will be made in two parts over a period of two years. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised. Mnay top stars such as Mammotty, Mahesh Babu, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Prabhas are being considered for this mega budget film. Mohanlal will be part of an upcoming crime investigative thriller – Villain. He plays a retired cop while Manju Warrier plays his wife.

The superstars already had two releases this year – Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol opposite Meena of Drishyam Fame and 1971 Beyond borders, the fourth installment in the Major Mahadevan series.