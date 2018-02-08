Venom teaser gives us a good look at Tom Hardy but misses out at the supervillain whom we are here for – watch video

With the merger between Disney and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man might have moved base to Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony is has gone ahead with their plans to expand their own Marvel universe. The long awaited teaser for the stand-alone Venom film just dropped today. The movie is based on the supervillain Venom, whom we saw in Spider-Man 3- the Tobey Macguire one. Yes, we are getting a proper supervillain origin story for the dark, mysterious alien. While the movie exists in the Spider-Man world, the chances of us coming across the web-slinger in Venom are monumentally low.

Talking about the first teaser of Venom, it hardly piques your interest. I like, a million others, was extremely excited to see Tom Hardy play lead protagonist (antagonist). But the first look at this teaser is a disappointment. I am not a fan of teasers and trailers that give away a lot, but I now realise that I am not a fan of teasers that give too little as well. We get zero shots of Venom, and exactly one shot of the black gooey alien. Rest of the trailer is spent following a distressed Tom Hardy roaming on streets of San Fransico.

I am not the only one pissed off such a lack of any tease in this teaser, but many others have expressed the same in the comments section. “I know it’s a teaser but c’mon, at least show us a glimpse of Venom.” says one user. “I genuinely thought this was fan-made, bruh it looks fan-made.” commented another. “Didn’t tease very well. Completely uninterested.” pointed out another. Well, let’s hope Sony has more in store for us than this in the near future.