Verdict’s out! People feel the ban on Pehredaar Piya Ki was unfair

Pehredaar Piya Ki made news from the time the promo was unveiled. The idea of a 18-year-old getting married to the nine-year-old kid made people sit up and take notice. However, bad luck struck right from the start after noted TV celeb Karan Wahi called out the show, saying that it was too regressive. While Karan’s thoughts were endorsed by many, some felt that the criticism was unjustified as Indian TV had seen worst. Within days, the controversy snowballed and a petition was made to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the bad content of the show that promotes the idea of child marriage. (Also Read: Pehredaar Piya Ki: After Tejasswi Prakash compares it to Game Of Thrones, the writer compares the cancelled show to MISCARRIAGE)

Well, it seems intervention from Smriti Irani and BCCC led to the show getting shifted to the late night slot. Within days, the channel pulled the plug as they felt it did not suit that time slot and we kinda agree to it. Well, we conducted a poll and the majority felt that banning the show was not the right step. While we hear of censorship issues in films, this is the first time, a TV show has been affected by it. Many felt that Pehredaar Piya Ki was a work of fiction and should have been seen in that light. Buzz is that the makers will come back with season two that will show a matured love story. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Also Read: Pehredaar Piya Ki to replace the 8-year old Ratan with a grown up boy to avoid more controversy?)