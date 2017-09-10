Veteran actress BV Radha passes away in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest

It is sad news for enthusiasts of South Indian cinema as veteran actress BV Radha passed away in Bengaluru. She was 70 and suffered a cardiac arrest. The veteran was admitted to a private hospital in early morning and placed under medical supervision. However, she could not recover from the attack. A cancer survivor, BV Radha had done films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Tulu and Malayalam. She was married to director KSL Swami, who passed away in 2015. The actress’ body was kept at her home for the last respects and her eyes were donated to Narayana Nethralaya and her body to MS Ramaiah Hospital as per her wish.

Born as Rajalakshmi in 1948 in a family of farmers, she made her debut with the Kannada film, Navakoti Narayan. It had Rajkumar in the lead role. It was in 1964. She has worked in 250 films along with top actors like MG Ramachandran, Gemini Ganesan, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao and others. One of her roles was that in the 1996 film, Thazhampoo. BV Radha was a part of theatre as well. She has been felicitated with the State-level Kanaka Ratna award by the Kanaka Gurupeetha. People have condoled her death and lauded how she showed greatness by donating her organs. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…