Veteran actress Lissy Lakshmi makes comeback in Pawan Kalyan’s next

Veteran actress Lissy Lakshmi, who recently got divorced from filmmaker Priyadarshan, is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen after more than two decades. She has been signed to play an essential role in the upcoming yet-untitled production of Pawan Kalyan – Trivikram Srinivas’s movie starring Nithin and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Krishna Chaitanya is directing the film, whose first and second schedules have been already completed.

Lissy took to her Facebook page to confirm the news. “BACK IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA. Many of my Friends and well-wishers have been asking me for quite some time whether I will come back to movies. Well!!! I can now confirm that after over 25 years of absence I am acting in a Telugu movie. The movie, yet to be titled is produced by Telugu Star Pawan Kalyan, Ace director Thrivikram Srinivas and Sudhakar Reddy, Directed by Krishna Chaitanya and has Nithiin and Megha in the lead. I am playing a significant character in the movie. After so many years of absence, I faced the camera for the first time in New York. It was a nervous yet thrilling moment. I must say I had missed it,” she wrote.



“The movie is scheduled to be released early next year. Before I quit acting, I had a short but very successful tenure in Telugu. I did eight movies in Telugu and out of that 6 went on to be super hits which included “Magaadu and 20va Satabdham, the remakes of Malayalam movies “Moonnam Mura” and “Irupatham Noottandu” respectively. To be honest, I was sad to leave Telugu industry at that time, but I had no choice. So when it came to acting, I always felt kind of an “unfinished business” with Telugu cinema,” she added.

Lissy said she has heard several subjects in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu and finally chose this as her come back film. She also said that she would do a Malayalam film very soon

“Gautham Menon has mentioned a subject in Tamil, which we will discuss once he finishes his current projects. Managing my studios and preview theatres remains my priority, but I may do one or two movies per year if the roles are interesting. Quitting acting at the age of 22 when I had a bagful of films was a decision I always regretted. Obviously I cannot get back my lost years or the roles I may have had, but I certainly hope to do my best in this second innings,” she added