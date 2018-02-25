Veteran actress Sridevi passes away at the age of 54

Bollywood’s veteran actress, Sridevi, breathed her last today, on February 25, 2018, in Dubai. She was 54. She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

While it is not confirmed, sources suggest she suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to her untimely demise. However, yet others claim that it was a serious head trauma that claimed her life.

The actress was in Dubai to be a part of Mohit Marwah’s wedding celebrations along with husband, Boney Kapoor, and daughter, Khushi. Her other daughter, Janhvi, who is working on her film debut, was in Mumbai. She had skipped the wedding because she was busy with the film schedule. The family is apparently going to bring her body back to India for the final rites.

Having started her life as a child actor, Sridevi had an illustrious career spanning five decades, in which she had been a part of some of the most legendary films of Indian cinema. She worked extensively in Tamil and Telugu film industries before storming into Bollywood. Some of her most notable performances include films like Himmatwala, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, Mr India, Aakhree Raasta, Nagina.

After getting married to Boney Kapoor, Sridevi took a sabbatical from films before returning with aplomb in English Vinglish and then following it up with Mom. She also continued to be a part of films down South and has also acted in some Malayalam and Kannada films. Her comeback was lauded by the critics and audience alike.

Along with the numerous awards that she was bestowed with for her performance in films, she was also awarded with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2013.

She will be sorely missed. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.