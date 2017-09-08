Veteran Kannada actor-producer RN Sudarshan passes away at the age of 78 due to age related illness

Veteran actor turned Kannada film producer, RN Sudarshan passed away today. He was 78. The yesteryear actor was admitted to the hospital due to old age related issues, last week. However, his condition seems to have deteriorated over time. He is survived by his wife, Shylashree, who is an actor too.

Sudarshan made his foray into films at the age of 21, with the Kananda film, Vijayanagarada Veeraputra, which was directed by his father and written by his brother. He has acted in over 60 films in his rather impressive career spanning five decades, also branching out to the Tamil and Telugu film industries, playing the negative lead there. However, since the past decade he was seen playing supporting roles in Kannada films again.

In the later years of his life, he had also taken up TV shows and was currently a part of a daily soap, Agnisakshi. The veteran actor had also sung songs for some of his films.

RN Sudarshan belonged to a rather illustrious family that has contributed immensely to the Kannada film industry. The veteran was the son of R Nagendra Rao, who can easily be called as the founding father of the Kannada film industry. His brother, RN Jayagopal, was a popular lyricist in Kannada films and another brother, RNK Prasad, was an established cinematographer. RN Jayagopal had passed away in 2008, and RNK Prasad breathed his last in 2012.