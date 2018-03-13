Vicky Ahuja’s Meri Durga to go off air on THIS date – read details

That Star Plus is pulling the plug on a few of its shows to replace them with new ones, is what the latest buzz suggested. Among the new launches, it was being said that Gul Khan’s upcoming show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show named Potol Kumar Ganwala, will be replacing the ongoing show, Ikyawann. However, according to the latest reports, Ikyawann will replace Meri Durga and the latter will go off air. (Also Read: Apurva Agnihotri to return to Vicky Ahuja’s Meri Durga in a positive role)

The popular TV show, Meri Durga is soon scheduled to go off air on March 17, 2018. This, of course, came as a surprise to the makers Pradeep Kumar and Ravindra Gautam, but they are positive about things ahead. Pradeep Kumar says, “Yes it is true that the show is going off air. It is all of a sudden. As said, whatever happens, happens for good. So may be something good is awaiting. Meri Durga has been a very special show for all of us as a team. Of course, we are feeling bad about it but we have a few more things lined up.”

The show went on air on January 26, 2017, starring Shristi Jain, Paras Kalnawat, and Vicky Ahuja as the lead characters and was doing well until the news came to the producers. Recently, popular television actor Apurva Agnihotri had a comeback on the show as Durga’s coach. L

