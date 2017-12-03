Video alert: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble take the saat pheras

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got married today in Ahmedabad’s Gulmohur Greens Golf and Country Club in a big fat ceremony. The bride wore an exquisite Rimple and Harpreet Narula lehenga in gold and pink. Brent was in a white sherwani and came on horseback. His family who had flown down from the US was also in traditional wear. The wedding was as per Hindu rites. They got married on Friday evening in a white Christian ceremony. Aashka is looking like one stunning bride in that ensemble. Celebs at the wedding include Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande, Ridhima Tiwari and others. (Also Read: Check out all the inside videos and pictures from Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s vibrant and colourful sangeet ceremony)

Awe😍😍💋💕 finally married 🤵🏼👰🏻 congratulations @aashkagoradia and @ibrentgoble 🎉💎😘😍 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:18am PST

❤️😍💙💕😘💋💎🔥 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:49am PST

#bridalswag @aashkagoradia looks so pretty 💙💕💋 #brentauraashukishaadi A post shared by NAAGIN HU MAIN (@naagin_lover1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:08am PST

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Brent said, “She is exactly the kind of person I was looking for as a life partner. We both complement each other in many ways. Aashka has brought patience in life. She has an open mind set given her experience. But the most important thing is that we both have strong family values. My parents and family are looking forward to the same. They are all geared up to wear traditional attire. I think I will look the best in my groom’s outfit. In fact I am trying to make my family learn Garba and other Indian dance forms. We will rock the dance floor.”