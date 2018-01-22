[Video] Alia Bhatt ditches her own song for THIS dance number at her best friend’s sangeet

Alia Bhatt certainly seems to be having a blast at her best friend Kripa Mehta’s wedding in Jodhpur. Where social media is already flooded with pictures of the beauty chilling with her favourite bunch and setting wedding goals, one look at a time. We just got our hands on this inside video of Alia’s performance from the Sangeet night and boy, did she steal the show yet again? No seriously! Unlike the obvious by dancing to her own song, Alia picked on Hawa Hawa from Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakaan this time and literally owned the dance floor with her stunning moves. In fact, her look of the night was such a winner that it was enough to keep eyes hooked on her. Also read: Alia Bhatt is attending her best friend’s wedding in Jodhpur and has her kaala chashma swag on – view pics

We are awaiting more videos from this starry sangeet but for now, watch this little video of Alia taking the center stage and making the crowd voot to her awesomeness. PS: Don’t forget to check out the guy who cannot stop staring at Alia from the back…Of course, we don’t blame him..

We love how Alia has made time for her bestie’s wedding despite her professional commitments. Like for all those who aren’t aware, it’s not that Alia is on a break. She has just begun shooting for Gully Boys with Ranveer Singh and is simultaneously also gearing up for Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, just a day before this Sangeet, Alia was also here iin Mumbai turning heads at the glamourous Filmfare Awards. So that way, Alia currently has too many things on her plate; yet how she manages to be there for her favourites only proves what a sweetheart she is!