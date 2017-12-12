[VIDEO] Anushka Sharma’s bridal entry to Phillauri song sends singer Jasleen Royal on cloud nine

#VirushkaKiShaadi had what we call the ‘feels’. Honestly, we could not decide what was more dreamy the blush pink and gold lehenga of Anushka Sharma or the endless Italian roses in pink, magenta, yellow and light pink that decorated the venue. In a stunning outfit with minimum makeup, Anushka was one radiant bride. And one of the videos that we are going gaga about is when she makes her entry. She is not the typical shy shy bride but there is an excitement around her, which is so infectious. It looks like she is checking if all her loved ones are around for the special moment. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE REPORT !! Do you know the ring which Virat Kohli gifted to Anushka Sharma, that costs about Rs. 1 cr. ?)

And like they say, don’t look at the bride when she walks in. One should take a peek at the groom that in his eyes, all the love lies. Anushka made her bride’s entry to the song Din Shagna Da from her own production, Phillauri. And singer Jasleen Royal could not be happier. She has sung the number and it spells love. We can see that Anushka is accompanied by a close few who help her with that gorgeous outfit. The marriage took place in the Tuscany countryside, four hours from Milan. With the wilderness all around, the couple could not have asked for a more boutique and quiet wedding. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Virat Kohli spent 3 months hunting for the perfect wedding ring for Anushka Sharma)

The couple who are known to keep their personal lives private issued a statement last night on Twitter. They wrote: Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. Well, we wish them a lifetime of love and many more picture perfect moments!