[Video] Janhvi Kapoor engages in casual chat, while Ishaan Khatter is lost in a pensive mood

There is a lot of excitement around Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Bollywood debut film, Dhadak. The project went on floors few months back and we have been treated with a lot of behind-the-scene pictures. Another video from the sets of the film is going viral on social media. This seems like an old video, probably from one of the early schedules of the film. In it, we see Janhvi dressed in a beautiful yellow salwar-kameez, while Ishaan is in a yellow shirt and a khaki pants with blue shirt worn like a jacket. And he either seems to be upset or lost in some thoughts. While Janhvi is joking with the director Shashank Khaitaan and other crew members, Ishaan is probably thinking about how to do the scene better.

Janhvi resumed shooting for the film yesterday (March 8), that's 13 days after her mother and legendary actress, Sridevi's untimely demise. A few pictures from the sets made their way to social media. While many might think that she would be distracted after going through such dark times, but that wasn't the case as a source close to the project EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us, "Janhvi was very focused and nothing distracted her on the sets. The first scene she shot yesterday was really intense and dramatic, but she nailed it in one go. In fact, everyone was so impressed with her act and her focus that they cheered for Janhvi as soon as she completed the shot."

Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film, Sairat. The film is being produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.