[Video] Kareena Kapoor teaches Taimur to wave at the media and it’s damn cute!

We have been in love with Kareena Kapoor‘s new born son Taimur the moment we saw him.Those chubby cheeks, cute smile and beautiful eyes have already made us go AWWW multiple times. We just can’t get enough of him. Every time we spot him somewhere, we share it with you so that, you, too, can understand how cute this little Khan is. But yesterday, we were besotted by him. Kareena attended Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s first birthday bash. He was the baby everyone was crushing on. He didn’t seem fazed by the attention either. In fact, he seemed curious to see so many people clicking his mom and him. Well, you will know how popular you are, cutie pie! (Also read: Taimur Ali Khan chills with the Kapoor babes, Kareena and Karisma this weekend – view pics)

Even if you are not fond of kids, you won’t be able to stop yourself from gushing over him. Taimur is that cute. After all, it’s in his genes. He is royalty. Both Kareena and Saif are good-looking people, so it’s obvious that Taimur will be a looker. He already has everyone swooning over him. We have a video of the little lad trying to figure out as to why are people are so interested in him. Kareena even helps him wave at the media but the little one looks a little confused. So aww-dorable this cute little guy is. Check out this video and you will know why we are crushing on him so much…

We dare you to get over this video now. We have been watching it on loop. Look at those cheeks…asking to get pinched! Awww…

We told you how Taimur is the only one who can beat Kareena at the posing game. Even photographers love to click the little nawab. His pictures have gone viral and how! Even more than that of his mom’s. Well he is already a darling of the press.