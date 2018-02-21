[Video] Katrina Kaif makes workout seem like so much fun, you will almost feel motivated to hit the gym

Katrina Kaif, 34, looks like she is in her early 20s. In fact, we know 20-year olds who are less fitter than the actress. We have seen numerous videos and pictures of the actress working out in a gym go viral. Now, add another one to the list. The actress once again posted pictures and videos from her gym of her working out. If this does not motivate you to hit the gym ASAP, what else will? The Tiger Zinda Hai actress is seen working out with a resistance band with her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, while Daniel Bauer fools around. Check out the videos below.

Recently Katrina crossed the 7 million follower mark on her Instagram account. She has become a social media butterfly. The actress made her debut on Facebook and Instagram last year and since then has been slowly and steadily slaying it. If she keeps posting such interesting videos, her followers will continue to multiply.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the actress has said, “Any physical training is taxing for your body. We are not martial artists or stunts men, we have a very normal physical capacity. So it’s always taxing. It is hard on your body.” While talking about if it is her conscious choice to go for roles that are physically demanding, she added, “I think it’s just my nature. We are all different people. We have different strengths and weaknesses. So by nature, I am slightly more physical. I am inclined to more physical things. Dance is a big part of my life. I find dance very interesting.”

Katrina will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She will be seen sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, making this their reunion film after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She is also been shooting for YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan, in which her co-stars are Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.