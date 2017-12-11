[Video] Salman Khan kissing and hugging his mother on her birthday will make you miss your mom dearly!

We all know that Salman Khan is a mamma’s boy and we love that bit about him. He has always spoken very fondly about here. While his father Salim Khan according to him was a strict dad, his mother was the one person who loved him unconditionally always. Recently, she turned 75 and the family had a small gathering which was attended by friends. We shared with the pictures of the guest who made it to the event but now we have video of her cake cutting moment which might just make you miss your mom badly.

The video has everyone singing Happy Birthday to Salma Khan who gets ready to cut the cake. She feeds Salim Khan first followed by others. Salman who was standing behind her, kneels to kiss her and wish her. She tries to feed him too but the actor didn’t seem too interested in the cake. It’s such a lovely video that we have watched it again and again. We know what you must be feeling. The first reaction would be to pick up the phone and dial your mom’s mother. Trust us, we did the same to our mom’s horror as to why were we calling at such odd hours. You know mothers… they are always concerned about especially if you stay away from them. Watch the video right here…

Salman mom seems to be everyone’s favourite. Everyone had a jolly time celebrating it. Check out one more picture right here…

Salman just didn’t want to miss his mother’s birthday, that’s why before leaving for Bigg Boss 11 shoot, he celebrated her special day. We told you EXCLUSIVELY how that was done. Everyone assembled at Galaxy to celebrate it and this video is a proof.