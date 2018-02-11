[VIDEO] Shah Rukh Khan decks up to celebrate 33 million on Twitter and then jumps into the pool

If you are one of the 33 million followers of Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter then I am sure you got the best gift of the day! No seriously! SRK just did the most unexpected thing to thank his fandom for loving him so unconditionally. Like he is so overwhelmed that he literally jumped into the pool and recorded a message despite being in a breathless state. Yes, posing all decked up wearing a dapper suit with a bow tie, SRK although started off the video casually but soon jumped into the pool and played his famous dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge in the background. He even taped his face while he was underwater for a good 10 seconds and then popped out his head to say, “I hope you heard every word that I said. It was right from my heart and so overwhelming that I am running out of breath.” and blew a big kiss, before ending the video” Oh, how does this man manage to steal our heart every single time?

SRK even added a disclaimer in his tweet with a caption saying, “This didn’t go as planned…but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna…Thx.” Here, check out the post below:

This didn’t go as planned…but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna…Thx. pic.twitter.com/50miTK7QKK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2018

Not to mention, just a few days back Shah Rukh Khan was declared as the “Most Followed Indian Actor” by Twitter’s Annual survey following which Amitabh Bachchan had even expressed his disappointment on losing the top spot by threatening to quit Twitter saying, “TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !!”