[Video] Taimur Ali Khan tries to SNATCH Jacqueline Fernandez’s phone as she asks him this one question

Who isn’t a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur Ali Khan? He is not even a year old but he’s already driving the internet crazy with his ridiculously cute pictures. Talk about his massive fan following and you will find hundreds of fanclubs on his name, only vouching for the fact how Bebo’s baby is the “most gorgeous baby on this side of the equator”. But looks like Taimur has his own ways to keep you away if you get too close to him. At least, that’s how the Chote Nawab reacted when Jacqueline tried to record his video and kept asking him, “Who’s the prettiest baby?” Also read: Countdown begins! Baby Taimur takes off to Pataudi to celebrate his first birthday with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan – view HQ pics

Jacqueline was super thrilled to meet Taimur, before he took off to Pataudi to ring in his first birthday this afternoon. So she decided to quickly get him on her Insta story because it’s not everyday that you get to meet Taimur right? But Taimur being the boss baby looked on at an excited Jacqueline who kept zooming into his face asking – Who’s the prettiest boy?” And there…there…before she could ask him the third time, he got his hand off his sipper to snatch her phone. Thankfully, Jackie had held her phone tight. Here, watch the video and you will exactly know what happened when social media addict Jacqueline met the internet’s favourite – Taimur Ali Khan:

A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Dec 16, 2017 at 1:36am PST

That way Taimur pretty much loves attention. Just that you need to know when he’s in his good, playful mood as daddy Saif Ali Khan had recently mentioned, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it. You can’t shield your kid because then it will become weird. Our paparazzi is anyway, pretty harmless because they just want a picture for their job so they can feed themselves. We are the only nation that poses for the paparazzi. They take the picture and everyone is happy. I told Kareena, “Let’s not hide him.” If everybody calms down, there is less people getting stamped on and pushed. Now, it’s chilled and everyone’s used to it. It’s no big deal.”

Taimur will be turning 1 this year so do watch out this space for more pictures of him coming your way very soon!