[Video] Taimur walks hand in hand with mom Kareena and dad Saif for the first time ever

Taimur is breaking the internet, one pic at a time or in this case, one video at a time. While we were desperately waiting for his pictures from the annual Christmas brunch at the Kapoor household that was held yesterday. Little did we expect Kareena junior will surprise us by taking baby steps for the first time ever. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Although he held on to mum Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan’s hand and walked for barely a few seconds but the fact he’s standing right there on his feet is such an adorable sight to behold. In fact, the paparazzi made this moment even more special by rooting for the little one as he smilingly walked towards them.

Reminds us of the time when Kareena had mentioned in an interview how her son is waiting to walk. She had said, “My son cries if I sit with him in my arms. It is his way of telling me to walk a lot. He is keeping me on my toes already. I am happy he loves walking already.” We can only imagine what madness in store for Kareena now that Taimur has actually started standing on his feet. Also read: Taimur to enjoy his FIRST Christmas brunch with the Kapoors; yet another internet-breaking pic coming up soon!

Nevertheless, we also love how Kareena and Saif decided to blend Taimur in the festive mood by dressing him up all Christmas-y with a combination of green tee and red shoes. Here, check out all the pictures below and tell me if you don’t feel like crushing harder on the little one with every next pic:

And here’s a video of the same

Others who have arrived at the Christmas brunch so far include Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Karisma Kapoor with her kids. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to arrive shortly. Check out more pics:

Although speculations were rife that the Kapoors will cancel the brunch this year considering Shashi Kapoor passed away earlier this month but Rishi Kapoor in his interview today clarified, “All of us will celebrate. Life goes on.” Keep watching this space for more pictures from this beautiful get-together at the Kapoor mansion.